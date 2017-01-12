The programme will be presented by Mariella Frostrup, pictured, and the Rev Richard Coles
The broadcaster, which lost The Great British Bake Off to Channel 4, has unveiled the six part series, which will air later this year. Despite having the same title as a previous painting series, the BBC said that the new programme - presented by the Rev Richard Coles and Mariella Frostrup - was a different show.
