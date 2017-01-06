The Nasher Museum of Art Receives a Significant Gift, a Major Painting by Archibald Motley
"Hot Rhythm," a major painting by Archibald Motley , has been donated to the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. One of the artist's heirs, Valerie Gerrard Browne, has given the dynamic work to the Nasher in honor of Richard J. Powell, Duke's John Spencer Bassett Professor of Art and Art History.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC