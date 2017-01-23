The Mt. San Jacinto College Fine Arts Gallery Presents: Video Exhibition "Dusk to Dust"
San Jacinto, CA - This show is a special opportunity to see four rarely screened video works by internationally recognized artists Cristopher Cichocki, Cameron Gainer, Marc Horowitz and Dawn Kasper. These artists consider our relationship to time, mortality and banality.
