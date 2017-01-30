The Jewish Museum Presents Focus on J...

The Jewish Museum Presents Focus on John Singer Sargent Painting And Take Me

The Jewish Museum's 2017 slate of lectures, discussions, and events begins in January with a lecture by curator Tessa Murdoch of the Victoria and Albert Museum, and a discussion featuring contemporary artists Uri Aran and Ian Cheng. Other highlights include an adult studio art workshop and gallery discussions on specific themes and topics related to current exhibitions.

