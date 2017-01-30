The Jewish Museum Presents Focus on John Singer Sargent Painting And Take Me
The Jewish Museum's 2017 slate of lectures, discussions, and events begins in January with a lecture by curator Tessa Murdoch of the Victoria and Albert Museum, and a discussion featuring contemporary artists Uri Aran and Ian Cheng. Other highlights include an adult studio art workshop and gallery discussions on specific themes and topics related to current exhibitions.
