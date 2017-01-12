The historical treasures under threat in Worcestershire
It doesn't come in the form of gold bars, precious jewels or even cash but rather in the rich threads weaved together over many years to create the history of Worcestershire and the people who have lived here for centuries. The museum can be found in the Worcestershire Soldier galleries, within Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum, in Foregate Street, and in the accompanying archives in Dancox House in the Army Reserve Centre, in Pheasant Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|5 hr
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC