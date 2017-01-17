The Desire for the Unattainable: Myron Stout's Paintings and Drawings

Myron Stout, who was born in Denton, Texas, in 1908, made an early decision to be a painter but didn't hit his stride until the late 1940s, after he had served in World War II. Myron Stout, "Hierophant" , oil on canvas, 38 x 30 inches, private collection This is the last day of an exhibition, Myron Stout at Craig F. Starr Gallery that no one should miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.