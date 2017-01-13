The controversy behind the painting that will hang at Trump's inaugural luncheon
George Caleb Bingham's "The Verdict of the People" from 1855, which historians say depicts public reaction to a likely proslavery candidate's election victory, was chosen as the painting that will be displayed behind the president's table at the inaugural luncheon. Last week, a little-known tradition of modern presidential inaugurations brought unwanted attention to the St. Louis Art Museum.
