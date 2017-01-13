The controversy behind the painting t...

The controversy behind the painting that will hang at Trump's inaugural luncheon

George Caleb Bingham's "The Verdict of the People" from 1855, which historians say depicts public reaction to a likely proslavery candidate's election victory, was chosen as the painting that will be displayed behind the president's table at the inaugural luncheon. Last week, a little-known tradition of modern presidential inaugurations brought unwanted attention to the St. Louis Art Museum.

