The Burns Da Vinci Code: secret Mason...

The Burns Da Vinci Code: secret Masonic symbols 'hidden' in paintings of the Bard

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Sunday Herald

A SERIES of Masonic signs have been found 'hidden' in paintings made of Scotland's bard Robert Burns by one of the nation's leading painters. Tiny letters and symbols - such as a comet and hooded figures - have been painted in minute detail invisible to the naked eye in a series of paintings by Alexander Nasmyth, according to an expert on Burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) 7 hr silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... 8 hr Janice Brown 1
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC