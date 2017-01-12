The Approach opens second solo exhibition of paintings by Sophie Bueno-Boutellier
The Approach announces its second solo exhibition of new paintings by the French, Berlin-based artist, Sophie Bueno-Boutellier. Le Don de GaA a is the second part of a trilogy of exhibitions reassessing the feminine and addressing reproductive labour, which Bueno-Boutellier began with La Ritournelle du Peuple des Cuisines at the Fondation dA'entreprise Ricard, Paris in 2016.
