Szeto Yuen-kit is a curator at the Ho...

Szeto Yuen-kit is a curator at the Hong Kong Museum of Art. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Hong Kong Museum bosses will use state-of-the-art security technology to protect rare and expensively insured national treasures for an anniversary show this summer, a senior curator said. Szeto Yuen-kit, curator of the Xubaizhai Collection of Chinese Painting and Calligraphy at the Hong Kong Museum of Art, said specialists in Hong Kong and Beijing would work out how to safeguard the 200 pieces from Yangxin Hall of Emperor Yongzheng, who reigned from 1722 until 1735.

