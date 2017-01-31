Svenja Deininger presents a new body of work comprising more than 40 paintings at Vienna's Secession
Svenja Deininger regards painting as a process: she does not consider her pictures, on which she often works over long periods of time, to be self-contained entities. The process of creating an image rather serves to stimulate reflection and acts as a mental continuation of a form or composition - the imagining of the future picture and how it is located in a spatial context are thus essential elements of the artistic process.
