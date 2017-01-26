Surface Treatment: Complexity of wate...

Surface Treatment: Complexity of watercolor paintings on display in annual exhibit

The Hidalgo Watercolor Society Annual Exhibition is on display at the Kika de la Garza Art Center in Mission. About 30 artists are participating this year and are showing up to four works apiece.

