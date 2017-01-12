St. Louis painting tied to presidential inauguration stirs controversy
The St. Louis Art Museum planned to send the "Verdict of the People" painting to Washington, D.C. to display during the presidential inauguration, but the announcement is stirring controversy, KCUR reports.
