St. John's exhibit highlights 20th century black communities
An Eastern Shore artist who showcased the lives of African Americans during the early 20th century is the focus of an exhibit at the Mitchell Gallery at St. John's College this winter. The show runs now through Feb. 26. The gallery says this is the "first comprehensive exhibition" of Ruth Starr Rose, whose subjects included descendants of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.
