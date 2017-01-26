'Sprouts-2017': Painting exhibition i...

'Sprouts-2017': Painting exhibition inaugurated

Chennai: The paintings of ten students of artist PD Paul has been exhibited at the ninth annual exhibition of paintings, 'Sprouts-2017' Justice R Mahadevan inaugurated the exhibition.

