'Sprouts-2017': Painting exhibition inaugurated
Chennai: The paintings of ten students of artist PD Paul has been exhibited at the ninth annual exhibition of paintings, 'Sprouts-2017' Justice R Mahadevan inaugurated the exhibition.
