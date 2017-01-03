Solo exhibition of paintings by Edward Clark opens at Tilton Gallery
Tilton Gallery presents the second solo exhibition of paintings by Edward Clark, focusing on works from the 1980s to the 2000s. The exhibition is on view from January 10 - February 18, 2017.
