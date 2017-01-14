Seven years on, Haitians reflect on d...

Seven years on, Haitians reflect on devastating earthquake

The colorful bus, with "Merci" and "Amour" painted on its sides and images of lions flanking its cherry red bumper, motors through a crowded Haitian street. The photograph of a "Tap-Tap," the only method of public transportation on the impoverished Caribbean Island, is one of several pictures displayed at a new exhibit at the Cambridge Public Library commemorating the seventh anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Haiti.

