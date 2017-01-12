Second open day to raise money for school painting
A SECOND open day to raise money to restore a giant painting which hangs in Devizes School will once again give people a chance to see parts of the building not usually open. A similar event last year raised around A 1,200 but another A 800 is needed to pay for the cleaning work and a picture light to show the painting off to its best advantage.
