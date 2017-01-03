Saint Louis Art Museum Criticized for Loaning Painting to Trump Inaugural Luncheon

Two St. Louisans want to stop the loan of George Caleb Bingham's painting "Verdict of the People" for Donald Trump's inaugural luncheon. Two St. Louis-area residents have launched a petition demanding that the Saint Louis Art Museum's cancel its loan of the George Caleb Bingham painting " Verdict of the People " for Donald Trump's Inaugural Luncheon in Washington, DC later this month.

