Saint Louis Art Museum Criticized for...

Saint Louis Art Museum Criticized for Loaning Painting to Trump Inaugural Luncheon

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Two St. Louisans want to stop the loan of George Caleb Bingham's painting "Verdict of the People" for Donald Trump's inaugural luncheon. Two St. Louis-area residents have launched a petition demanding that the Saint Louis Art Museum's cancel its loan of the George Caleb Bingham painting " Verdict of the People " for Donald Trump's Inaugural Luncheon in Washington, DC later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec 9 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec 7 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,299 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC