Saint Louis Art Museum Criticized for Loaning Painting to Trump Inaugural Luncheon
Two St. Louisans want to stop the loan of George Caleb Bingham's painting "Verdict of the People" for Donald Trump's inaugural luncheon. Two St. Louis-area residents have launched a petition demanding that the Saint Louis Art Museum's cancel its loan of the George Caleb Bingham painting " Verdict of the People " for Donald Trump's Inaugural Luncheon in Washington, DC later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC