Rio Artists Explore Urban Coexistence with Exhibit in Niteroi
Inspired by the topic of urban coexistence, the exhibition 'Fronteiras e ImpermanAancias' opened in NiterA3i's EspaA o Cultural Correios gallery this Saturday, January 21st. Admission is free, and the exhibition will remain in the NiterA3i gallery until March 11th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC