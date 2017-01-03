Rep. Reichert Finds Ferguson Police Relations Painting in the Capitol Offensive
Works from the Capitol's annual high school art competition hanging between the Capitol and Cannon House Office Building hasn't created much controversy - until an image depicting police-community relations was submitted. "I've been contacted by some law enforcement officers a that have described the painting [as] a little bit insulting and offensive to law enforcement and I agree with that," Washington Republican Rep. Dave Reichert said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC