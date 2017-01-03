Rep. Reichert Finds Ferguson Police R...

Rep. Reichert Finds Ferguson Police Relations Painting in the Capitol Offensive

Works from the Capitol's annual high school art competition hanging between the Capitol and Cannon House Office Building hasn't created much controversy - until an image depicting police-community relations was submitted. "I've been contacted by some law enforcement officers a that have described the painting [as] a little bit insulting and offensive to law enforcement and I agree with that," Washington Republican Rep. Dave Reichert said Thursday.

