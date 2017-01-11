Rep. Reichert: Anti-Cop Painting Viol...

Rep. Reichert: Anti-Cop Painting Violated Congressional Art Rules

The painting at the center of a grudge match between congressional Republicans and Democrats that depicts police officers as pigs violated the rules of a district congressional art competition it won, a Republican congressman contends. According to a letter Wednesday from Washington Republican Rep. Dave Reichert, a former law enforcement officer, to U.S. Capitol Architect Stephen T. Ayers, the artwork is "in clear violation of Suitability Guidelines outlined in the official rues for the competition."

