Recreating the Face of a 9,500-Year-Old Man
The oldest portrait in the British Museum's collection is neither a painting nor a bust - it's a 9,500-year-old human skull, decorated with plaster. Known as the Jericho Skull, it is one of seven plastered ones archaeologists found in 1953 in the ancient settlement near the Jordan River, now all scattered in institutional collections around the world.
