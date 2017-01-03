Prominent Archibald Motley painting donated to Nasher Museum
An important painting by American modernist Archibald Motley has been donated to the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Motley was 70 years old when he painted the oil on canvas, 'Hot Rhythm,' in 1961.
