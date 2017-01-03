Prominent Archibald Motley painting d...

Prominent Archibald Motley painting donated to Nasher Museum

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

An important painting by American modernist Archibald Motley has been donated to the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Motley was 70 years old when he painted the oil on canvas, 'Hot Rhythm,' in 1961.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Nov '16 George J Sulzbach 3
News Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t... Oct '16 mar 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC