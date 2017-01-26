Prodigal artist returns to unveil tribute painting at MLK Picture Awards
As a kid living in the Gadsden Green apartment complex in Charleston, Leroy Campbell retreated into the colorful fantasy realm of comic books. He was safe there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|2 hr
|Terrance Stomp
|25
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|10 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Jan 21
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC