Plunder Me Baby: Paintings and sculpture by Kukuli Velarde on view at Peters Projects
Peters Projects is presenting contemporary Peruvian artist Kukuli Velarde in her first exhibition in Santa Fe titled Plunder Me Baby: Paintings and Sculpture December 16, 2016 A- February 11, 2017. Recently awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship last year, Velarde will exhibit an installation of ceramic sculptures from her Plunder Me Baby series and figurative paintings on aluminum from her Cadavers series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
