Plenty of must-see exhibitions in Lakeland Arts' artistic pipeline

Lakeland Arts chief executive Gordon Watson says they're looking forward to welcoming all to a lively programme of new exhibitions and events during 2017 at Kendal's Abbot Hall Art Gallery and Museum of Lakeland Life and Industry, and Blackwell, t ONE of Abbot Hall Art Gallery's many major successes during the past few decades was its Sublime Inspiration exhibition. During the reign of then gallery director Edward King, the exhibition was organised alongside the Alpine Club and designed to appeal to both those interested in art and those who loved the fells and mountains.

