Pastel Portrait Demonstration: Tips o...

Pastel Portrait Demonstration: Tips on Painting from Life

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Artist's Magazine

Portraits have plenty of challenges on their own, and painting from life can add even more variables. Keep reading for tips from artist Brian Keeler as he presents a pastel portrait demonstration to a group of students! "There's thissystem of thirds, which I refer to a lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Artist's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl... 4 hr The Real Zod 14
News John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10) Jan 21 Arts Crowd eh 3
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Jan 14 silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC