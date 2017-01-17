Part of Sun Xun's painting installation The Lying Machine and The Fire (2015). Picture: ShanghART
Sun Xun is a rising star on the Chinese, if not international, contemporary art scene. Represented by ShanghART, a leading gallery on the mainland, the 36-year-old also has a work on display at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, as part of a big group show on Chinese art.
