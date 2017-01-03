Pairing Charles Baudelaire's Words with the Art of His Time
On the 150th anniversary of Charles Baudelaire's death from a syphilis-induced cerebral hemorrhage, the flA neur , poA te maudit of ennui, translator of Edgar Allan Poe , and art critic is the subject of an eye-catching exhibition at the charming MusA©e de la Vie Romantique . Titled L'oeil de Baudelaire , the show gazes upon and bolsters the dandy's deserved reputation as a discerning and witty art critic by demonstrating his relationship to life and Romanticism - the cultural movement inspired by the writings of Edmund Burke and the French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, among others, that focused on individual passions and inner struggles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC