Pairing Charles Baudelaire's Words with the Art of His Time

On the 150th anniversary of Charles Baudelaire's death from a syphilis-induced cerebral hemorrhage, the flA neur , poA te maudit of ennui, translator of Edgar Allan Poe , and art critic is the subject of an eye-catching exhibition at the charming MusA©e de la Vie Romantique . Titled L'oeil de Baudelaire , the show gazes upon and bolsters the dandy's deserved reputation as a discerning and witty art critic by demonstrating his relationship to life and Romanticism - the cultural movement inspired by the writings of Edmund Burke and the French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, among others, that focused on individual passions and inner struggles.

