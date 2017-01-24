Paintings By Jack Whitten Go On View At Hauser & Wirth, 1/26-4/8

Beginning 26 January 2017, Hauser & Wirth is pleased to present its first exhibition devoted to the work of American abstractionist Jack Whitten. The show will feature selections from the artist's newest bodies of work from 2015 - 2017, including tessellated paintings from the series Spatial Dialogues, Quantum Walls, and Portals; a piece from Whitten's ongoing Black Monolith project honoring African-American visionaries; and assort Ed Lent icular works on evolon.

