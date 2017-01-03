Painting gives artist with autism a new way to communicate

Mimsy Sanderlin, a body piercer and artist with Asperger's syndrome from Tucson, Ariz., will show her work in the upcoming "Art of Faces" exhibit at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism in Kankakee. Mimsy Sanderlin, of Arizona, submitted this painting to the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism for their "Art of Faces" show coming up.

