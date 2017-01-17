Painting - and sipping - for a good cause Updated at
MONTGOMERY - Fifty-five “artists” picked up their sponges and brushes Saturday and set to work at the Wallkill River School of Art, creating beautiful winter scenes, and it was all to help a local woman achieve her dream of beating the aftereffects of brain surgery and improving her motor skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC