Painting a en plein aira
Plein air paintings by North Coast landscape artists are being featured this month and next at the C St. Studio's Hall Gallery, 208 C St., Eureka. An Arts Alive! reception is set for Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. “Plein air,” a French term for painting in the open air, was coined by the Impressionists, who would go outside to paint their response to the scene in front of them.
