Oxford's history comes to life in large-scale painting
Oxford's downtown, even with its charm, may not seem unique to those who never lived here. But artist Jerry Marks believes it is unique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC