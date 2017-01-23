Opposition lawmaker faces scrutiny over nude portrayal of Park
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party on Tuesday decided to refer a lawmaker to its ethics panel for hosting an exhibition that included a painting portraying President Park Geun-hye in the nude. Rep. Pyo Chang-won organized the exhibition in the lobby of a National Assembly building, which included the picture titled "Dirty Sleep."
