On Tap: Kountry Wayne & Books play Pittsburg' California Theatre

Comedian Wayne Colley will perform as a fundraiser for the Pittsburg Arts Collaborative on Jan.6 and 7 at the California Theatre in Pittsburg. Comedy fundraiser for Pittsburg Arts Collaborative PITTSBURG - Tommy T's presents Kountry Wayne & Books, a fundraiser for Pittsburg Arts & Community Foundation, at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 at at the historic California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave. Wayne Colley is a comedian on the rise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.