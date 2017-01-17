Octogenarian Otley artist with Parkinson's disease planning next exhibition
Diana Henderson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 20 years ago but has not let the condition dampen her creative impulse. On the contrary, she has even credited the disease, though it often causes her pain and has left her housebound, for "opening my eyes and unlocking my imagination".
