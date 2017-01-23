Nude painting of South Korea president sparks violence

A nude painting of impeached South Korean president Park Geun-Hye met a violent end at the country's parliament Tuesday, reports said, as supporters tore the work - which evokes Edouard Manet's Olympia - off the wall and destroyed it. The image was part of an exhibition at the National Assembly featuring works by 22 artists lampooning Park and her confidante Choi Soon-Sil, who is at the centre of the corruption scandal that led to Park's impeachment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.