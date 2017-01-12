No Point of View Is the Best View of All: Artists Working Between...
If 1962 is the dividing line between one art world and what we seem to have inherited, Inventing Downtown will bring you back to the period before the "art Establishment crossed the street." Jean Follett, "3 Black Bottles" , mixed media on wood, 11 2/3 x 19 1/2 x 1 3/4 inches, The American College of Greece Art Collection, Athens, gift of Takis Efstathiou Photo: Nicholas Papananias Once upon a time, the art world - at least as it existed in downtown New York in the 1950s - was diverse in myriad ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|47
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Sat
|Janice Brown
|1
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec '16
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC