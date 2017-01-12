No Point of View Is the Best View of ...

No Point of View Is the Best View of All: Artists Working Between...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hyperallergic

If 1962 is the dividing line between one art world and what we seem to have inherited, Inventing Downtown will bring you back to the period before the "art Establishment crossed the street." Jean Follett, "3 Black Bottles" , mixed media on wood, 11 2/3 x 19 1/2 x 1 3/4 inches, The American College of Greece Art Collection, Athens, gift of Takis Efstathiou Photo: Nicholas Papananias Once upon a time, the art world - at least as it existed in downtown New York in the 1950s - was diverse in myriad ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Sat silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Sat Janice Brown 1
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC