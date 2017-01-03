New Mazda Car Material Eliminates Painting

Automaker Mazda has unveiled its first cars to be made partly of a bio-plastic material that doesn't need to be painted, and is said to provide superior strength and scratch-resistance. Mazda, which has been working with Mitsubishi Chemical on the material, unveiled its Roadster RF at the EcoPro show in Tokyo last month , with small portions of the exterior constructed of the bio-plastic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.