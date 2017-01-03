New Mazda Car Material Eliminates Painting
Automaker Mazda has unveiled its first cars to be made partly of a bio-plastic material that doesn't need to be painted, and is said to provide superior strength and scratch-resistance. Mazda, which has been working with Mitsubishi Chemical on the material, unveiled its Roadster RF at the EcoPro show in Tokyo last month , with small portions of the exterior constructed of the bio-plastic .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC