New Mazda Car Material Eliminates Painting

2 hrs ago

Automaker Mazda has unveiled its first cars to be made partly of a bio-plastic material that doesn't need to be painted, and is said to provide superior strength and scratch-resistance. Mazda, which has been working with Mitsubishi Chemical on the material, unveiled its Roadster RF at the EcoPro show in Tokyo last month , with small portions of the exterior constructed of the bio-plastic .

Chicago, IL

