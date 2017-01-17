My Niece Has My $1M Kandinsky Paintin...

My Niece Has My $1M Kandinsky Painting in Her FIT Dorm Room, Aunt Fears

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

The aunt, Ingrid Wright, said in a court filing in Manhattan Surrogate's Court last week that her niece, Mackenzie Wright, wrongfully took a pricey painting by the Russian abstract artist Wassily Kandinsky from her dead grandma's Lenox Hill apartment. "[Mackenzie] is a 20-year-old college student attending Fashion Institute of Technology, who on information and belief lives in a dormitory there," Ingrid's lawyer, Allan Kirstein, said in the filing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Jan 14 silly rabbit 47
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 2
News Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo... Dec '16 USA Today 7
News Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Anonymous 3
R. Styles (Feb '06) Nov '16 Brandon28 111
News 'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int... Nov '16 Self goals 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC