My Niece Has My $1M Kandinsky Painting in Her FIT Dorm Room, Aunt Fears

The aunt, Ingrid Wright, said in a court filing in Manhattan Surrogate's Court last week that her niece, Mackenzie Wright, wrongfully took a pricey painting by the Russian abstract artist Wassily Kandinsky from her dead grandma's Lenox Hill apartment. "[Mackenzie] is a 20-year-old college student attending Fashion Institute of Technology, who on information and belief lives in a dormitory there," Ingrid's lawyer, Allan Kirstein, said in the filing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.