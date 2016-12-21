Minnesota artists tap power of art in age of Alzheimer's
Minneapolis artist Brant Kingman and his mother, Polly Penney, 87, have worked together on art like this angel made of found sticks and feathers. In the three years since Polly Penney, 87, was diagnosed with dementia, she had lost much of her short-term memory and some of her language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art popping up in downtown Pittsfield
|Dec 9
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jewish family battles Spain museum over art loo...
|Dec 7
|USA Today
|7
|Top Trends: Give your digs a boost - Go big, go... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Brandon28
|111
|'Gourdian Art': Tupelo woman turns ordinary int...
|Nov '16
|Self goals
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Nov '16
|George J Sulzbach
|3
|Tustin's Art Walk is good for the palette and t...
|Oct '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC