"Midsummer, Montclair, NJ," circa 1873, by Alexander Wust
A landscape sullied in forgery and misrepresentation will be the backdrop for the launch of the Loft Artists Association 's 2017 season. "Landscape Paintings and Forgery," a collaboration with the Stamford Museum and Nature Center that will showcase members' original landscape paintings inspired by an infamous piece of artwork from the museum's permanent collection, opens Thursday in the East Gallery on Pacific Street.
