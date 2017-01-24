Menlo Park-based artist Mitchell Johnson's painting is included ...
Forty-five years ago, the Palo Alto Art Center opened its doors with an exhibition exploring the conceptual use of color by Bay Area artists. On Friday, January 27 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm, the center will be celebrating the occasion with a reception for the current group exhibition, Spectral Hues: artists + color.
