Manet's Mademoiselle Claus at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. Picture Damian Halliwell
Stephen Deuchar, director of the Art Fund, said the export system was abused by wealthy buyers using 'exploitable loopholes' and 'gentlemen's agreements' to keep masterpieces out of public reach. In 2012, the Ashmolean raised A 7.8m needed to save for the nation, Manet 's portrait of Fanny Claus.
