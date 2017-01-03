Man accused of spray painting 'All Sl...

Man accused of spray painting 'All Slavers Die Here' outside Alabama capital building,...

Read more: Alabama Live

A Montgomery man accused of spray painting death threats outside several government buildings and firing a shotgun outside the Maxwell Air Force Base is behind bars after a standoff with police. Matthew Elliott Shashy, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of making terrorist threats, court records show.

