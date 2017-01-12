Major surrealist painting acquired by the National Galleries of Scotland
A major painting by one of the key figures of Surrealist art has been acquired by the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh and will go on public display for the first time this week. The Message of the Forest, which was painted in 1936, is by the Czech artist known as Toyen, and is the first of her paintings to enter a UK public collection.
