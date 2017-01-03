Madrid to hold major Picasso exhibit for - Guernica' anniversary
Madrid's Reina Sofia museum said Tuesday it would stage a major Pablo Picasso exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of his famed "Guernica" painting, a universal symbol of the cruelty of war. "Pity and Terror in Picasso -- the Path to Guernica" will open on April 4 and last five months to celebrate the anniversary of the painting itself, as well as its arrival at the museum 25 years ago.
