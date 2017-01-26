Lifestyle | Political & Historic Art Exhibit at Federal Hill's Gallery Z
The works are shown in various media types including painting, drawings, sculpture, assemblages, photography, lithographs and serigraphs, all invoking or encapsulating historic episodes in history. The artists whose works are included in the exhibit are Kevork Mourad, Alex Khomsky, Lawrence Sykes, Stephan Brigidi, Alan Metnick, Judith Ferrara, John Gaumond, Angelo Marinosci, Jr., Carol Travers Lummus, Ian Mohon, Honore Daumier, Marty McCorkle, Anoush Bargamian, Julian Penrose, Paula Schmerge, Brian O'Malley, J.C. Lazarus, Virginia Arakelian, Helena Stockar and William Daby.
